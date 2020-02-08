Sixers make 116-5 in rain-affected Big Bash League final

Josh Philippe top scored with 52 as the Sydney Sixers hit 116 for five against the Melbourne Stars in a rain-affected Big Bash League Twenty20 final on Saturday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Josh Philippe top scored with 52 as the Sydney Sixers hit 116 for five against the Melbourne stars in a rain-affected Big Bash League Twenty20 final on Saturday.

Sent into bat by Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell at the Sydney cricket Ground, the Sixers made a slow start in a match reduced to 12 overs a side.

They lost James Vince for two in the third over, which brought Steve Smith to the crease and he hit a boundary from his second ball to get the scoreboard moving.

A big six soon followed before he was caught by Peter Handscomb for 21 going for another one off Maxwell's bowling.

The wickets of Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes followed as opener Philippe kept his head at the other end, sharing in a 48-run stand with Jordan Silk.

He was out last ball going for a big hit with Silk not out 27.

Maxwell took 2-17 and Adam Zampa 2-24.

The Sixers are chasing their second BBL title and first since the inaugural season in 2011-12. The Stars have made two previous finals, but have yet to win.