UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixers Make 116-5 In Rain-affected Big Bash League Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:06 PM

Sixers make 116-5 in rain-affected Big Bash League final

Josh Philippe top scored with 52 as the Sydney Sixers hit 116 for five against the Melbourne Stars in a rain-affected Big Bash League Twenty20 final on Saturday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Josh Philippe top scored with 52 as the Sydney Sixers hit 116 for five against the Melbourne stars in a rain-affected Big Bash League Twenty20 final on Saturday.

Sent into bat by Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell at the Sydney cricket Ground, the Sixers made a slow start in a match reduced to 12 overs a side.

They lost James Vince for two in the third over, which brought Steve Smith to the crease and he hit a boundary from his second ball to get the scoreboard moving.

A big six soon followed before he was caught by Peter Handscomb for 21 going for another one off Maxwell's bowling.

The wickets of Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes followed as opener Philippe kept his head at the other end, sharing in a 48-run stand with Jordan Silk.

He was out last ball going for a big hit with Silk not out 27.

Maxwell took 2-17 and Adam Zampa 2-24.

The Sixers are chasing their second BBL title and first since the inaugural season in 2011-12. The Stars have made two previous finals, but have yet to win.

Related Topics

Cricket Melbourne Sydney Hughes James Vince Peter Handscomb Adam Zampa From Top

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.