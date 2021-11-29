UrduPoint.com

Sixteen Star FC Qualifies For Semi-final

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:29 PM

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC has reached the semi-final following a walkover by 3-0 in the Pakistan Cup Festival Football tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Sixteen Star FC has reached the semi-final following a walkover by 3-0 in the Pakistan Cup Festival Football tournament.

Masha United Football academy and Pak Muslim FC drew 1-1 in the first pre-quarter final of the tourney organized by Masha United Football Academy in collaboration with Sartoria Di Ambassador, said a communique.

United defeated Pak Muslim FC by 5-4 goals. In the second pre-quarter final, Wasif Memorial FC defeated Gulshan Soccer by 2-0. Awais Khan scored both goals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Gulshan Muslim

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

15 minutes ago
 64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

43 seconds ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

46 seconds ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

48 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

30 minutes ago
 KP Govt reshuffles provincial cabinet

KP Govt reshuffles provincial cabinet

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.