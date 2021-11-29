Sixteen Star FC Qualifies For Semi-final
Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:29 PM
Sixteen Star FC has reached the semi-final following a walkover by 3-0 in the Pakistan Cup Festival Football tournament
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Sixteen Star FC has reached the semi-final following a walkover by 3-0 in the Pakistan Cup Festival Football tournament.
Masha United Football academy and Pak Muslim FC drew 1-1 in the first pre-quarter final of the tourney organized by Masha United Football Academy in collaboration with Sartoria Di Ambassador, said a communique.
United defeated Pak Muslim FC by 5-4 goals. In the second pre-quarter final, Wasif Memorial FC defeated Gulshan Soccer by 2-0. Awais Khan scored both goals.