Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Sixteen Star FC has reached the semi-final following a walkover by 3-0 in the Pakistan Cup Festival Football tournament.

Masha United Football academy and Pak Muslim FC drew 1-1 in the first pre-quarter final of the tourney organized by Masha United Football Academy in collaboration with Sartoria Di Ambassador, said a communique.

United defeated Pak Muslim FC by 5-4 goals. In the second pre-quarter final, Wasif Memorial FC defeated Gulshan Soccer by 2-0. Awais Khan scored both goals.