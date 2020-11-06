UrduPoint.com
Sixteen-year-old El Salvador Tennis Player Handed Doping Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:27 PM

Alejandro Licea, a 16-year-old tennis player from El Salvador, was on Friday banned for 14 months after failing a drugs test, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said

Licea, ranked a lowly 1,629 in the world, tested positive for a banned steroid after playing in a Davis Cup tie in San Salvador in March.

"He provided a urine sample...which was found to contain clostebol," said an ITF statement.

"Clostebol is prohibited under the 2020 WADA Prohibited List (Anabolic Androgenic Steroids)."The ITF said they accepted Licea's explanation of the source of the clostebol and that his "violation was not intentional".

His suspension has been back-dated to start from March 7.

