UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixth Seed Zverev Cruises Into French Open Fourth Round

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:47 PM

Sixth seed Zverev cruises into French Open fourth round

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev eased into the French Open last 16 for the fourth successive year on Friday with a straight-sets win over Serbia's Laslo Djere

Paris, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :German sixth seed Alexander Zverev eased into the French Open last 16 for the fourth successive year on Friday with a straight-sets win over Serbia's Laslo Djere.

The 24-year-old, last year's US Open runner-up, saw off the 55th-ranked Djere 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The comfortable nature of victory was welcome for Zverev, who had fought back from two sets down to beat unheralded compatriot Oscar Otte in round one before edging three tight sets against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.

"This is the main goal of my tennis career, to win Grand Slams, to reach the top of the rankings. I feel like the last year I'm on the right track again," said Zverev, in the opposite half of the draw to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

He will next face former world number four Kei Nishikori, whose third-round opponent Henri Laaksonen retired injured following the opening set, for a quarter-final spot.

Rain briefly hit Roland Garros on Friday, but Zverev and Djere were able to continue under the Chatrier roof.

Related Topics

Tennis Injured World Russia German Serbia Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Oscar From Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

Moscow Calls West's Reaction to Ryanair Incident P ..

2 minutes ago

ADCG reviews arrangements for anti-polio, dengue c ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Ombudsman terms prison reforms in KP satis ..

2 minutes ago

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine results and standin ..

5 minutes ago

Cyprus north-south crossings reopen as Covid curbs ..

5 minutes ago

Biden calls US jobs figures 'great news'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.