Sixth Sindh Collages Games Competitions Held In Nawabshah

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 07:11 PM

The sixth Sindh College Games competitions were held at Bilawal Sports Complex on Thursday. Male and female students of colleges of the region Shaheed Benazirabad participated in different games competitions

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The sixth Sindh College Games competitions were held at Bilawal sports Complex on Thursday. Male and female students of colleges of the region Shaheed Benazirabad participated in different games competitions.

The games session was jointly inaugurated by Director General Colleges Sindh Syed Saleh Abbas Rizvi, Director Colleges Inspection Bashir Ahmed Shaikh, Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Prof Dr Saifullah Joyo and Principal Govt Girls Degree College SBA Lala Rukh Baloch by lighting the lamp.

Addressing the occasion, Director General Colleges Sindh Syed Saleh abbas Rizvi said that on the special directives of caretaker Provincial education Minister Mrs Rana Hussain, the sixth Sindh College Games for girls and boy students were initiated at division level with the objective to provide opportunity of extra curricula activities side by side with curricular activities.

He said that winner players and teams would represent in sixth Sindh games from the division. Earlier Regional Director Colleges SBA welcomes the guests of honour and said that Department of College Education Sindh has conducted separate competitions among girls and boy students of colleges in different games separately.

He said that teams representing their colleges would also represent their colleges in Sindh Games. The session was also attended by Additional Directr Coleges Abdul Sattar Pirzada, Principal GovtBoys Degree CollegeNaushehro Feroze Khalifa Afzal Ahmed, Prof Aurangzeb Bhangwar of Sachal College, Principal Govt Degree College Tharushah Prof Naimatullah Soomro, Principals of different colleges, lecturers, teachers and girls and boys students in large number.

