Sizikova Files Complaint With Paris Prosecutor's Office Over Libel Against Her - Lawyer

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:25 PM

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova on Friday filed a complaint with the Parisian prosecutor's office over libel against her, lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova on Friday filed a complaint with the Parisian prosecutor's office over libel against her, lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik.

"Yana Sizikova filed a complaint with the Paris prosecutor's office for libel on July 2," the lawyer said.

Sizikova was detained in Paris in early June on suspicion of deliberately losing the doubles match at 2020 Roland Garros. The Tennis player was released from custody on June 4. Sizikova has fully denied the accusations against her, according to the lawyer.

