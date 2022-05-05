UrduPoint.com

SJAF T-20 Cricket Event To Start On Friday

Muhammad Rameez Published May 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SJAF T-20 cricket event to start on Friday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :sports Journalists Association Faisalabad (SJAF) Twenty-20 (day & night) cricket tournament will commence at Bohranwali Ground here on Friday (May 6).

A spokesman for the association said on Thursday that President Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad Khawaja Shahid Razzak Sikka would inaugurate the tournament.

Happilac Paints would sponsor it in which cricket teams from the district wouldparticipate, he added.

