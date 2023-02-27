SJAL, London Media teams friendly match tomorrow

A friendly cricket match between the Sports Journalists Association Lahore (SJAL) and the visiting London Media team will be played at the Model Town Greens Cricket Ground at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (tomorrow)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A friendly cricket match between the sports Journalists Association Lahore (SJAL) and the visiting London Media team will be played at the Model Town Greens Cricket Ground at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The visiting London Media team is led by senior journalist Ghulam Hussain Awan and comprises Mohsin Jaffery, Naseer Ahmed, Ghufran Ashraf, Athar Abbasi, Wajahat Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Tahir Chaudhry, Kausar Kazmi, Sajid Aziz, Hamid Khan, Shaukat Dar, Yasir Abbasi, Faizan Abbasi and Zahid Khatak.

SJAL team will be led by Aqeel Ahmed and the playing eleven will be announced in the light of the pitch conditions.

The cricket friendly match is being played between the London and Lahore media teams to promote healthy sporting activities and strengthen bilateral relations.

SJAL cricket team won the last match between the two teams at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore in 2020.