SJAS outshines RISJA in Sports Journalists Friendship T20 fixture

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Sports Journalists Association Sindh (SJAS) registered an emphatic 55-run win over Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) team in an All-Pakistan Sports Journalists Friendship T20 series fixture here at Diamond cricket Ground on Thursday.

The RISJA skipper Shakir Abbasi won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that cost him dearly as SJAS piled up a huge total of 179 for the loss of just four 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

SAJAS' opener Badi-uz-Zaman hit scintillating 74 off 46 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

Sulaiman Khan was another main contributor for them as he made brisk 39 runs. RISJA's Shakil Awan, Shakir Abbasi, Saad shared one wicket apiece, while one batsman was run out.

In reply, RISJA got off a flying start thanks to aggressive batting by opening batsman Mohsin Ali. In six overs, RISJA put up 55 runs on board without losing any scalp.

The score included three towering sixes by Mohsin, who is also President of RISJA. But after Moshin's departure RISJA's other batsmen failed to live up to the billing as their innings was wrapped up in 18.

4 over at 124 runs. Shakir Abbasi (18), Awais (16), Zahid Farooq Malik (16) were other main run getters for RISJA.

SJAS' Shahzad Ali was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed six wickets, conceding just 22 runs in his four overs.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza, who was the chief guest gave away prizes to players and awarded winning trophy to SJAS skipper Ashgar Azeem and runners-up trophy to RISJA skipper Shakir Abbasi.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, the minister lauded both teams for putting up good show. "Both teams are mine. I reside in Islamabad, but I'm from Sindh," she said.

She assured to encourage such activities between different sports journalists' associations. She also lauded female members of the two teams - RISJA's Neelum and SJAS' Nadra Mushtaq for being part of their respective outfits. She hailed SJAS for touring different cities to promote soft image of Pakistan and termed it a highly appreciable step for the future of Pakistani sports. The minister also appreciated RISJA for organizing the match at the picturesque Diamond Cricket Ground.