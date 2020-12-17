UrduPoint.com
SKA To Hold Kickboxing Championship In Hyderabad

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:46 PM

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

The Sindh Kickboxing Association (SKA) has decided to hold the kickboxing championship here and also to promote Hyderabad's kick-boxers at the national level

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Kickboxing Association (SKA) has decided to hold the kickboxing championship here and also to promote Hyderabad's kick-boxers at the national level.

A meeting of the association was held at its office on Thursday which was attended by the association's chairman Abdul Raheem, General Secretary Wajahat Khan and other office bearers and members.

Wajahat Khan said the association's Hyderabad division chapter was making efforts to promote the region's boxers at the provincial and national levels.

He noted that despite lack of facilities, the youth were trying hard to improve their game and fighting skills.

More Stories From Sports

