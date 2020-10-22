He city of Skardu is all set to surpass Denver Colorado, USA as the highest baseball location when next week the inaugural edition of the Gilgit-Baltistan inter-district baseball championship will be staged at its Shaheen Park

Islamabad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) The city of Skardu is all set to surpass Denver Colorado, USA as the highest baseball location when next week the inaugural edition of the Gilgit-Baltistan inter-district baseball championship will be staged at its Shaheen Park.

"The two-day event will be held on October 29 and 30. It'll be a major breakthrough for the development of baseball in Pakistan," Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, president of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) told APP on Thursday.

Located at the confluence of the Indus and Shigar Rivers at an elevation of 2,228 metres, Skardu is the largest city of Gilgit-Baltistan. Previously, Coors Field in Denver was known as the baseball location at the highest altitude of 1,564 metres.

According to Fakhar, like other parts of the country the PFB was also promoting the sport of baseball in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said four outfits would compete for the top honours in the inaugural edition of Gilgit-Baltistan inter-district baseball championship. "We will also open National Baseball academy in Skardu on 31 October. On the same day an exhibition match will be held wherein country's top-notch players, split into two teams - Pakistan Green and Pakistan White will be seen in action," he added.

The PFB president said Gilgit would host a second exhibition fixture on November 3. He said the federation's baseball promotional tour would conclude with a course for Level-1 baseball coaches on November 3 and 4 in the city.

