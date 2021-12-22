UrduPoint.com

Skating Star Hanyu Misses Practice, Fuelling Olympic Fears

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:17 PM

Two-time Olympic figure skating gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu skipped practice Wednesday ahead of Japan's national championships, casting fresh doubt on whether he will be fit to defend his title in Beijing in six weeks' time

Two-time Olympic figure skating gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu skipped practice Wednesday ahead of Japan's national championships, casting fresh doubt on whether he will be fit to defend his title in Beijing in six weeks' time.

Hanyu has been out of action since last month after injuring his right ankle ligaments in a fall during practice, forcing him to miss the entire Grand Prix season.

The 27-year-old superstar is scheduled to make his much-anticipated comeback this week at the Japanese nationals -- the men's short programme takes place on Friday with the free skate on Sunday.

But he pulled out of a scheduled practice and cancelled a media appearance on Wednesday, fuelling fears that he is not fit.

Hanyu hurt the same ankle just months before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

He withdrew from that season's Japanese nationals and did not compete again until the Games.

