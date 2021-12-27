Ski Ace Shiffrin Tests Positive For Covid-19
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:46 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :American double Olympic alpine ski gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on social media on Monday.
The 26-year-old three-time overall World Cup champion will miss the meeting at Lienz on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I'm following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz," she tweeted.