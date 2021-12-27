UrduPoint.com

Ski Ace Shiffrin Tests Positive For Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:46 PM

Ski ace Shiffrin tests positive for Covid-19

American double Olympic alpine ski gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on social media on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :American double Olympic alpine ski gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on social media on Monday.

The 26-year-old three-time overall World Cup champion will miss the meeting at Lienz on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I'm following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz," she tweeted.

Related Topics

World Social Media Alpine Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

Salman Khan says he is fine now after being bitten ..

Salman Khan says he is fine now after being bitten by snake at family farmhouse

8 minutes ago
 Iraq's highest court rejects bid to annul election ..

Iraq's highest court rejects bid to annul election results

11 seconds ago
 Popular Malian student in Turkey offers help to in ..

Popular Malian student in Turkey offers help to international students

13 seconds ago
 ENOC Group wins two awards at IdeasUK’s Idea of ..

ENOC Group wins two awards at IdeasUK’s Idea of Year Awards 2021

20 minutes ago
 No new dengue case reported in Punjab

No new dengue case reported in Punjab

14 seconds ago
 AIOU's M.Phil, Ph.D exams commence from Jan 6

AIOU's M.Phil, Ph.D exams commence from Jan 6

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.