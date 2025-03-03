Ski Crash Almost Killed Me, Says French Racer Sarrazin
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) French downhill specialist Cyprien Sarrazin said Monday that a crash in December that left him with head injuries had almost killed him.
Making his first public appearance, in Marseille, since crashing into protective netting while training for a World Cup race in the Italian resort of Bormio on December 27, Sarrazin said: "I almost died.
"It's a bit of a miracle that I have recovered so well and so quickly. I think I had a little star with me that day," the 30-year-old said, adding that he no longer has "neurological after-effects".
Sarrazin was airlifted to hospital after the crash to treat a subdural haematoma and was repatriated to France in January. He is continuing his rehabilitation at a day hospital in the French Alpine city of Gap.
"There is no hatred or disappointment at all," he said. "I realised that I came close to no longer being here, so whatever happens, it's all positive.
"I have recovered well and I am aware of everything I went through, the seriousness of my fall."
Sarrazin, who still suffers from double vision which he said was improving day on day, added he had no memory of the actual crash that also left him with a sprained right knee and deep bruising on the back.
"I don't remember 20 metres before the fall and up to five days after the fall, after the operation... and that's thanks to the sedation that was done well.
"I was conscious during those five days, but my brain wasn't registering. That's good because that way I don't have post-traumatic stress."
Sarrazin enjoyed his best campaign on the World Cup circuit last season, with four victories including a downhill win at Bormio, but was yet to win in 2024/25 before the crash.
He stormed to two downhill victories on the legendary Kitzbuehel course last year, but said Monday that although he was still "driven" by elite sport, it was too early to say if or when there will be a return to competition.
"I need to take the time to heal myself 100%," Sarrazin said, adding that had he not been wearing an airbag "it could have been even more dramatic".
"I have a period of four to five months before resuming a committed physical activity... but in the meantime I do sport," he said, adding that he was looking forward to be able to do downhill mountain biking again.
As for putting his skis back on, Sarrazin said "that will be a second step", before adding: "That's what I live for. Those are sensations that you don't find anywhere else."
