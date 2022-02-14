UrduPoint.com

Ski Jumper Stoch Devastated After Olympic Contest On Large Hill

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 03:38 PM

Ski jumper Stoch devastated after Olympic contest on large hill

Three-time Olympic ski jumping champion Kamil Stoch couldn't accept that he didn't stand on the podium after Sunday's large hill competition, with "his heart still bleeding"

WARSAW, Feb. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Three-time Olympic ski jumping champion Kamil Stoch couldn't accept that he didn't stand on the podium after Sunday's large hill competition, with "his heart still bleeding".

The 34-year old had a chance to take a medal in three Winter Games after doing so in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. However, in Saturday's large hill competition he finished only fourth.

"My heart is breaking, I have a bucket of tears. I believed that another chance had appeared.

The door opened for me and it was enough to step in. I did my best and again I couldn't stand on the podium," Stoch told Polish media on Saturday.

"This season is weird. Things are happening that I find hard to understand. I try to avoid obstacles and I do everything to be in the right shape. Sometimes it just isn't enough. It's hard to talk about it even after a few hours. I feel that I could get more out of it", he added.

The ski jumper sent thanks to the Polish fans who followed his performances.

Related Topics

Sochi Turkish Lira Sunday 2018 Olympics Media Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 reco ..

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

12 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

16 minutes ago
 IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies ..

IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event

2 minutes ago
 Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in week ..

Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in weeks

2 minutes ago
 St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in ..

St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in WTA rankings

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>