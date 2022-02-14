Ski jumper Stoch devastated after Olympic contest on large hill

Three-time Olympic ski jumping champion Kamil Stoch couldn't accept that he didn't stand on the podium after Sunday's large hill competition, with "his heart still bleeding"

The 34-year old had a chance to take a medal in three Winter Games after doing so in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. However, in Saturday's large hill competition he finished only fourth.

"My heart is breaking, I have a bucket of tears. I believed that another chance had appeared.

The door opened for me and it was enough to step in. I did my best and again I couldn't stand on the podium," Stoch told Polish media on Saturday.

"This season is weird. Things are happening that I find hard to understand. I try to avoid obstacles and I do everything to be in the right shape. Sometimes it just isn't enough. It's hard to talk about it even after a few hours. I feel that I could get more out of it", he added.

The ski jumper sent thanks to the Polish fans who followed his performances.