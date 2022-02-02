UrduPoint.com

Skiing Into The Unknown: Beijing's Man-made Olympic Pistes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Skiing into the unknown: Beijing's man-made Olympic pistes

When the alpine skiers take to the piste at the Beijing Olympics this week, they will do so on artificial snow in an often drought-ridden region

Yanqing, China, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :When the alpine skiers take to the piste at the Beijing Olympics this week, they will do so on artificial snow in an often drought-ridden region.

To the outsider, the idea of hosting ski events in Yanqing, in a largely uninhabited area north of the Chinese capital that is often parched, might seem alien.

The National Alpine Skiing Centre has been man-made, tucked away up an anonymous valley.

Streaks of white are etched into a barren-looking series of steep rocky hills -- sparsely forested and in places covered by huge sheets of wire netting.

The hills were once part of the Songshan National Nature Reserve.

Thousands of gallons of water have been used to create the snow on the course. There is no outlying snow to speak of.

The venue is linked to downtown Yanqing district by a brand-new motorway that shoots through a series of long tunnels and culminates in a raised jumble of roads.

A string of red bubble-cars quickly transports skiers up to the slopes past the sliding centre on the left that will be used for luge, skeleton and bobsleigh events, while the Olympic Village for the mountain competitors is on the right.

Soldiers man the mid-station of the lift, decked out in green greatcoats and oversized caps.

A road used for bus transport for the final ascent winds circuituously below the bubble-cars, marked with the venue's logo and sporting Olympic stickers.

Passengers enjoy the luxury of heated seats -- and warmed salopettes are welcome with temperatures falling to minus 15 degrees Celsius (five degrees Fahrenheit) and made even colder higher up the course with the significant chill from a strong wind that constantly snaps the national flags.

The approach to the two pistes that will be used for the speed events -- the downhill and super-G -- and technical events (slalom and giant slalom) is nothing short of startling.

Related Topics

Snow Water Motorway China Road Beijing Man Alpine Olympics From

Recent Stories

Russia Has Plans to Hedge Risks in Event of New US ..

Russia Has Plans to Hedge Risks in Event of New US Economic Sanctions - Dmitry P ..

3 minutes ago
 Kenya's Asbel Kiprop seeks track comeback as dopin ..

Kenya's Asbel Kiprop seeks track comeback as doping ban ends

3 minutes ago
 Putin Spoke About Security Guarantees for Russia W ..

Putin Spoke About Security Guarantees for Russia With Restrained Optimism - Pesk ..

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to form special force to ensure p ..

Balochistan govt to form special force to ensure preservation of forest, wildlif ..

13 minutes ago
 Spanish envoy stresses efforts to enhance bilatera ..

Spanish envoy stresses efforts to enhance bilateral trade

13 minutes ago
 Peskov on Prospects for Putin-Johnson Conversation ..

Peskov on Prospects for Putin-Johnson Conversation: We Haven't Announced Such

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>