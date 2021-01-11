UrduPoint.com
Skiing's Wengen World Cup Races Off Due To Pandemic

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:30 PM

Skiing's Wengen World Cup races off due to pandemic

The Alpine Ski World Cup event at Wengen scheduled for this weekend has been called off due to increasing Covid-19 cases in the local area, the Swiss regional authorities said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Alpine Ski World Cup event at Wengen scheduled for this weekend has been called off due to increasing Covid-19 cases in the local area, the Swiss regional authorities said Monday.

The much awaited Wengen weekend usually unfolds in a carnival atmosphere with its feared Lauberhorn downhill races a highlight of the season, but authorities "decided to withdraw the permit" due to the "increasing number of infections with the coronavirus", the Bern canton announced.

More Stories From Sports

