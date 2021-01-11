Skiing's Wengen World Cup Races Off Due To Pandemic
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:30 PM
The Alpine Ski World Cup event at Wengen scheduled for this weekend has been called off due to increasing Covid-19 cases in the local area, the Swiss regional authorities said Monday
The much awaited Wengen weekend usually unfolds in a carnival atmosphere with its feared Lauberhorn downhill races a highlight of the season, but authorities "decided to withdraw the permit" due to the "increasing number of infections with the coronavirus", the Bern canton announced.