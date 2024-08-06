Skills, Fitness Camp at NCA: 25 women cricketers to take part

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Cricket Board says skills and fitness camp will start from August 8 to August 28 at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) As many as 25 women cricketers will take part in a Skills and Fitness camp at the National cricket academy in Lahore from 8 to 24 August.

The women’s national selection committee has selected the players to prepare them for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled in Bangladesh from 3 to 20 October.

For the 17-day camp, the players will arrive on 7 August and will take part in different fitness sessions from 8 to 18 August. The sessions include players’ medical screening, fitness and fielding drills. From 19 August until the conclusion of the camp, the players will feature in skills sessions, which include net sessions under the supervision of the national coaching staff.

The 25 players include nine batters, eight bowlers, six all-rounders and two wicket-keepers.

Players:

All-rounders – Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan

Batters – Ayesha Zafar, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Yusra Amir

Fast Bowlers – Diana Baig, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Tasmia Rubab, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz

Spinners – Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani

Wicket-keepers – Muneeba Ali and Najiha Alvi