Skills more important for a bowler than pace: Amir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir believes having skills was more important for a bowler than just pace saying players need to learn on how to swing the ball to trouble batsmen.

Amir, who took 119, 81 and 59 wickets in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 Twentys, respectively, said if you are bowling at 136 to 140 kph and you have the skills then you are a complete bowler. "And if you are bowling at 145 kph and you don't have the skills then you are not a bowler," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Amir, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in order to focus on limited overs cricket on July 26, 2019, said especially in Pakistan we have made a mindset of 140 kph plus for pace bowling. "Definitely pace matters at some point. If you are doing 140 kph plus then it's a bonus for you. A player thinks if he will bowl 145 kph plus then he will have a chance in the team but he doesn't think of learning the skills which is wrong," he said.

Amir, who announced his retirement from international cricket in December 17, 2020, said he doesn't think that a bowler is a bowler if he's bowling at 145 kph and doesn't have the swing.

"A player can't be a bowler if he doesn't know where to pitch the ball for the batsman. But if you are doing 140 kph and you can do in-swing, out-swing, slower balls and bouncers then you are a complete bowler," he said.

Amir said New Zealand Trent Boult bowls at an average of 137 138 kph but because of skills he is among the top bowlers of the world.

"We should teach our bowlers to learn on how to swing the ball, as having just pace will make you struggle," he said.

To a question, he said speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi was doing well for Pakistan but other bowlers need time to settle.