UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Skills More Important For A Bowler Than Pace: Amir

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:11 PM

Skills more important for a bowler than pace: Amir

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir believes having skills was more important for a bowler than just pace saying players need to learn on how to swing the ball to trouble batsme

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir believes having skills was more important for a bowler than just pace saying players need to learn on how to swing the ball to trouble batsmen.

Amir, who took 119, 81 and 59 wickets in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 Twentys, respectively, said if you are bowling at 136 to 140 kph and you have the skills then you are a complete bowler. "And if you are bowling at 145 kph and you don't have the skills then you are not a bowler," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Amir, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in order to focus on limited overs cricket on July 26, 2019, said especially in Pakistan we have made a mindset of 140 kph plus for pace bowling. "Definitely pace matters at some point. If you are doing 140 kph plus then it's a bonus for you. A player thinks if he will bowl 145 kph plus then he will have a chance in the team but he doesn't think of learning the skills which is wrong," he said.

Amir, who announced his retirement from international cricket in December 17, 2020, said he doesn't think that a bowler is a bowler if he's bowling at 145 kph and doesn't have the swing.

"A player can't be a bowler if he doesn't know where to pitch the ball for the batsman. But if you are doing 140 kph and you can do in-swing, out-swing, slower balls and bouncers then you are a complete bowler," he said.

Amir said New Zealand Trent Boult bowls at an average of 137 138 kph but because of skills he is among the top bowlers of the world.

"We should teach our bowlers to learn on how to swing the ball, as having just pace will make you struggle," he said.

To a question, he said speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi was doing well for Pakistan but other bowlers need time to settle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Mohammad Amir July December 2019 2020 Afridi From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $63.39 a barrel ..

18 minutes ago

Iran brushes aside concerns over 'peaceful' nuclea ..

4 minutes ago

Disinfectant spray carried out in Police Line

4 minutes ago

Xi to join French-German virtual climate summit Fr ..

4 minutes ago

Accused shot, injures in police custody

4 minutes ago

Election Commission has failed to conduct fair ele ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.