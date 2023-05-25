Skipper Babar Azam visits Zalmi Talent Hunt in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan captain Babar Azam arrived here on Thursday to watch Zalmi Talent Hunt Program being continued at Hayatabad cricket Stadium.

Babar Azam was received by the Peshawar Zalmi management soon after his arrival at Hayatabad sports Complex to watch the talent hunt.

On arrival, Babar Azam was presented with a traditional Pashtoon "Qula" Turban and was enthusiastic welcome. The Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt program has been going on for three days in Peshawar wherein more than 10,000 young cricketers were registered in Zalmi Talent Hunt.

After the talent hunt, Peshawar Zalmi has formed four teams consisting of young cricketers, who were short-listed from the two-day open trials. The selection committee headed by Inzamam Ul Haq with former fast bowler Muhammad Akram, Kamran Akmal, and Fayyaz Khan were the members.

Soon after short-listed four teams, league matches were also conducted and among them, the best and final twenty players were selected. The short-listed 20 players would be sent to National Cricket academy and would be trained and coached under qualified coaches.