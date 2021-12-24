UrduPoint.com

Skipper Root Confident Of 'banging Out A Hundred' In Ashes

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Skipper Root confident of 'banging out a hundred' in Ashes

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Joe Root has backed himself to "bang out a hundred" as England face a must-win Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and says he expects a response from his team after successive Ashes defeats.

The England captain has never reached three figures in Australia but he went close in the nine wicket-defeat in the first Test in Brisbane (89) before hitting 62 in Adelaide, when they crashed by 275 runs.

So far, he and Dawid Malan are the only English players to make half-centuries and know they need to convert their good starts into big scores to give the team any hope of clawing back into the five-Test series.

"I feel in a really good place with my batting," Root, who has enjoyed a record-breaking 2021, told English media.

"I feel confident I can, in these next three games, bang out a hundred in these conditions. I know that's a brave thing to say but my conversion rate this year, it's not been an issue at all.

"I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up.

" Root became just the fourth player in history -- and first since 2008 -- to plunder 1,600 Test runs in a Calendar year during the Adelaide Test, but a maiden century in Australia has always eluded him.

The visitors have never needed their skipper more -- they must beat Australia at the Melbourne cricket Ground to keep alive their hopes of winning the series.

Malan admitted on Thursday there had been frank discussions after Adelaide, where a first-innings batting collapse coupled with poor bowling and fielding cost England the match, with Root not holding back.

"I'll always try to look at things with a level, pragmatic approach," said the captain, who has been criticised by English media for some of his decisions in Australia.

"But I don't think you could after the way we've played those last two games. I expect a response from everyone this week. I just hope it's not too late.

"There is plenty of motivation for the group and we are doing everything we can to make sure it is 2-1 by the time we leave here (Melbourne)."

Related Topics

Cricket Century Australia Poor Christmas Adelaide Brisbane Melbourne Nice Dawid Malan Turkish Lira Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

41 minutes ago
 France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record ..

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise

7 hours ago
 Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

8 hours ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

8 hours ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

8 hours ago
 Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Res ..

Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.