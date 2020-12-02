UrduPoint.com
Skripal's Daughter Says Her Father Doing Sports Under Nurse's Supervision - Relative

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned alongside him in 2018, has told her family during a recent phone call that her father started doing some exercises under the supervision of a live-in nurse as he continues to recover, Yulia's cousin told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Viktoria Skripal, the 69-year-old spy's niece living in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, told Sputnik that Yulia called her family about a week ago to ask about her grandmother, Sergei's 93-year-old mother. She said her uncle last called in June 2019. According to Yulia, her father still uses a tracheal tube to breathe but is fine overall. They are living separately in the United Kingdom. Viktoria added that Yulia did not say whether she planned to call them again. She made the voice-over-internet protocol phone call and her location was automatically tagged as St.

Petersburg.

"According to her [Yulia], he has a breathing stoma, the nurse helps him, he remains under supervision," Viktoria said.

The woman added that her uncle was always fond of sports.

In March 2018, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. London said they had been poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and said that Moscow was involved in the incident, but Russia has refuted the allegations.

Moscow has repeatedly noted that London has not provided any evidence proving its role in the poisoning. Russia has said it has sent over 70 diplomatic notes to the United Kingdom calling for cooperation in the case. London, however, left them unanswered, while claiming that Moscow has refused to cooperate on the issue.

