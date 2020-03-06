SL team visit to Pakistan, a great achievement: Ehsan Mani

In a step towards the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday believed convincing the Sri Lanka team to tour the country which had been a victim in the past was the biggest achievement of the board

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):In a step towards the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday believed convincing the Sri Lanka team to tour the country which had been a victim in the past was the biggest achievement of the board.

"The hosting of the full-fledged Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in Pakistan was not only the biggest achievement as compared in brining the Sri Lanka team to the country," he said in the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex which was chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Agha Hassan Baloch.

The chairman also apologized on the matter that cameramen were barred to enter in the premises of the media block of Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

On the question moved by MNA Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto regarding the expenditure, incentives, salaries of PCB employees, Mani informed the committee that he would give a detailed in-camera briefing to the committee members.

"The cricket structure has been revamped and hopefully things would get on the right track," he said.

He said PCB gave three million rupees tax in the last three years and did not take any grant from the government.

"To maintain transparency, my spending is updated on the PCB website after every three months," he said and added it was the first time that a first class cricketer was getting Rs 200,000.

The committee members also regretted that they were not invited on the opening ceremony of PSL.

To a question,Mani said the contract of PSL opening ceremony was not given to any Indian but a Pakistani company.

The committee members also questioned on the Karachi Coaching Center condition which was in a poor state, to which the IPC Minster Dr Fehmida Mirza said sports was a devolved subject and we needed to support each other for the revival of sports.

"If at any point, I will need the committee members' help I will ask them," she said.

She also lauded PCB Chairman for addressing the reservations of the committee. "Happening of PSL, Davis Cup, Kabaddi World Cup and the Sri Lanka teams visit to Pakistan shows that Pakistan is safe for all kinds of sports and any international team can come here," she said while briefing to media after the committee.

The Committee Chairman also expressed satisfaction on PCB Chairman and said the IPC Minister and we would coordinate to resolve all sports related problems together.

The PCB chairman said holding PSL in Pakistan was a challenge for us and mistakes happened as it was a big task.

"Most likely, next year the PSL matches will also be played in Peshawar and Quetta," he said.

He said the hosting of Asia Cup was not just a matter of Pakistan and India. "As many as 15 to 16 countries are involved in it and the funds generated through the Cup are used for the developing emerging countries," he said and added the matter would be discussed in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

"We do not care what the India Cricket Board say, but we have to do what ACC will tell us on the hosting of Asia Cup," he said.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mehboob Shah, Gul Dad Khan, Muhammad lbrahim Khan, Ms. Robina Jamil, Ms. Munawra Bibi Baloch, Mst. Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Muhammad Hashim, Nawab Sher, Ali Zahid, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Ms. Nasiba Channa, Muhammad Anwar, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto while IPC and PSB officials were also present in the meeting.