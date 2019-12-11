UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SL Wins Toss, Decides To Bat First Against Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:00 AM

SL wins toss, decides to bat first against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka decides to bat first after winning the toss in the first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday, thus putting an end to the decade-long drought of Test cricket in the country.

The Pindi Stadium was hosting a test match after a gap of 15 years. The last test was played between Pakistan and India in April 2004.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka would play the second test at National Stadium in Karachi from December 19.

Karachi last hosted Pakistan and Sri Lanka Test in February 2009.

Usman Shinwari and Abid Ali would debut for Pakistan.

Pakistan squad includes Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (Captain), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Sri Lanka team comrises of Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Sri Lanka Drought Rawalpindi Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Shan Masood Haris Sohail Usman Khan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Kasun Rajitha Lahiru Kumara Mohammad Abbas Abid Ali February April December Afridi From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

9 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

9 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

10 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.