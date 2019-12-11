SL wins toss, decides to bat first against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka decides to bat first after winning the toss in the first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday, thus putting an end to the decade-long drought of Test cricket in the country.

The Pindi Stadium was hosting a test match after a gap of 15 years. The last test was played between Pakistan and India in April 2004.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka would play the second test at National Stadium in Karachi from December 19.

Karachi last hosted Pakistan and Sri Lanka Test in February 2009.

Usman Shinwari and Abid Ali would debut for Pakistan.

Pakistan squad includes Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (Captain), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Sri Lanka team comrises of Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.