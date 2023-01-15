UrduPoint.com

Slalom Master Kristoffersen Secures 30th World Cup Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Slalom master Kristoffersen secures 30th World Cup victory

Wengen, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen posted his second victory of the season and the 30th of his career winning the men's World Cup slalom at Wengen on Sunday in very challenging conditions.

The 28-year-old's combined time over two legs was 20 hundredths quicker than Swiss racer Loic Meillard -- who had been fastest in the first leg -- with his fellow Norwegian Lucas Braathen third, 49 hundredths adrift.

Kristoffersen's victory came on a course in a bad state due to the recent warm temperatures and it became a veritable battle against the elements when heavy snow fell on the second leg.

Admirably consistent it was Kristoffersen's seventh top three finish of the campaign -- his previous win came at Garmisch a fortnight ago.

The overall World Cup standings were unaffected as neither the leader Switzerland's Marco Odermatt nor second-placed Aleksander Aamodt Kilde -- who trails by 340 points -- competed in the slalom.

Related Topics

World Snow Switzerland Sunday Top

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

56 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

2 hours ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.