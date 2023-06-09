UrduPoint.com

Sloppy Australia Stay On Top In WTC Final After Jadeja's Double Strike

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 09, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Sloppy Australia stay on top in WTC final after Jadeja's double strike

India's Ravindra Jadeja took two prize wickets but Australia remained in command of the World Test Championship final despite an error-strewn display at The Oval on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :India's Ravindra Jadeja took two prize wickets but Australia remained in command of the World Test Championship final despite an error-strewn display at The Oval on Friday.

Jadeja removed first-innings century-makers Steve Smith and Travis Head but a third day of dropped catches, wickets off no-balls and rash shots still ended with Australia 296 runs ahead at 123-4 in their second innings.

Marnus Labuschagne, the world's top-ranked Test batsman, survived several painful blows on a pitch of variable bounce to be 41 not out at stumps.

When Scott Boland knocked over Srikar Bharat's stumps with just the second ball of the day, India were 317 runs behind with only four first-innings wickets standing.

But Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) then made the most of Australia's mistakes a week before the first Ashes Test against England during a seventh-wicket stand of 109.

India surged past the follow-on total before they were eventually dismissed for 296.

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 3-83 in his 20 overs but his figures would have been better but for six no-balls.

And Australia were 2-1 when under-pressure opener David Warner, who had managed just one century in his previous 33 Test innings, was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj.

Usman Khawaja, Warner's opening partner, fell cheaply for the second time this match when, on 13, he followed a first-innings duck by carelessly edging a wide ball from Umesh Yadav to wicketkeeper Bharat as the paceman took his first wicket of the final.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja then removed Smith and Head, although both batsmen played a part in their own downfall.

Star batsman Smith had spent just over five-and-a-half hours at the crease for 121 in Australia's first-innings 469.

But on Friday he gave his wicket away for 34 when he skyed a drive off Jadeja to cover.

Head's dynamic 163 had established Australia's strong position in the final. He continued to attack Friday only for a quickfire 18 to end when, attempting a booming drive against the turn out of the rough, his miscued shot gave Jadeja a simple return catch.

Australia were now 111-4, still a lead of 284 against an India side missing Ravichandran Ashwin after the star off-spinner, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, was omitted in favour of an extra seamer.

Earlier, both Rahane and Thakur were struck by nasty blows, while all-rounder Thakur was dropped twice in single figures, including on eight when he edged Cummins to gully only for Cameron Green to floor a straightforward chance.

And just before lunch Thakur appeared lbw to fast bowler Cummins only for the batsman's review to reveal a no-ball.

Rahane, who would have been lbw for 17 on Thursday but for another Cummins no-ball, hooked the Australia skipper for a sweetly timed six to complete a 92-ball fifty -- a shot greeted by raucous cheers from the massed ranks of India fans in a sun-drenched crowd of over 25,000.

Rahane was reprieved again on 72 when he edged Cummins only for wicketkeeper Alex Carey not to commit to a catch, with first slip Warner unable to cling on to a desperate left-hand grab.

But Rahane was denied a hundred in his first Test in over a year after an edge off Cummins was brilliantly caught one-handed by a diving Green in the gully.

jdg/kca/nrCUMMINS

Related Topics

India Attack Century World Australia David Lead Scott Boland Travis Head Shardul Thakur The Oval National University From

Recent Stories

WMC approves Rs 2,385,000 funds for treatment of n ..

WMC approves Rs 2,385,000 funds for treatment of nine cops

1 minute ago
 Industrialists term budget 2023-24 business-friend ..

Industrialists term budget 2023-24 business-friendly

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: All-time Grand Slam final appearances

Tennis: All-time Grand Slam final appearances

2 minutes ago
 Expertise in English language to help in getting j ..

Expertise in English language to help in getting jobs in, outside country: Andre ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

26 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for pre ..

Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for presenting poor friendly budget

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.