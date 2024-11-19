Slovakia Beat Britain To Meet Italy In BJK Cup Title Match
Muhammad Rameez Published November 19, 2024 | 11:31 PM
Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Slovakia swept past Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-final doubles decider on Tuesday to seal a 2-1 victory and set up a title showdown with Italy.
Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova saw off British duo Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson 6-2, 6-2 in the decisive rubber. Slovakia, the 2002 winners, face last year's runners-up Italy in Wednesday's final.
Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, won the opening singles tie 6-4, 6-4 against Hruncakova to keep four-time runners-up Britain's hopes of a first final in 43 years alive.
But Rebecca Sramkova's comeback from a set down to beat British number one Katie Boulter 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 forced a decisive doubles rubber which Slovakia dominated.
On Monday, Italy reached a second consecutive BJK Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Iga Swiatek's Poland in Malaga.
