Open Menu

Slovakia Beat Britain To Meet Italy In BJK Cup Title Match

Muhammad Rameez Published November 19, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Slovakia beat Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

Slovakia swept past Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-final doubles decider on Tuesday to seal a 2-1 victory and set up a title showdown with Italy

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Slovakia swept past Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-final doubles decider on Tuesday to seal a 2-1 victory and set up a title showdown with Italy.

Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova saw off British duo Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson 6-2, 6-2 in the decisive rubber. Slovakia, the 2002 winners, face last year's runners-up Italy in Wednesday's final.

Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, won the opening singles tie 6-4, 6-4 against Hruncakova to keep four-time runners-up Britain's hopes of a first final in 43 years alive.

But Rebecca Sramkova's comeback from a set down to beat British number one Katie Boulter 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 forced a decisive doubles rubber which Slovakia dominated.

On Monday, Italy reached a second consecutive BJK Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Iga Swiatek's Poland in Malaga.

Related Topics

Malaga Italy Poland Slovakia From US Open

Recent Stories

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

1 minute ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against N ..

Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup

2 minutes ago
 Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cu ..

Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis

2 minutes ago
 Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chao ..

Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip

1 minute ago
 Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palest ..

Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palestine draw

1 minute ago
Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalati ..

Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation

7 minutes ago
 Mozambique opposition mourns 50 dead as president ..

Mozambique opposition mourns 50 dead as president urges dialogue

1 minute ago
 Captain Bavuma back as South Africa eye Test final ..

Captain Bavuma back as South Africa eye Test final spot

1 minute ago
 Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Comp ..

Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Competition on Nov 20

8 minutes ago
 Hendrikse brothers start for South Africa against ..

Hendrikse brothers start for South Africa against Wales

30 seconds ago
 Russia says Ukraine's ATACMS strikes mark 'new pha ..

Russia says Ukraine's ATACMS strikes mark 'new phase' of war

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports