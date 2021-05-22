Slovakia begins ice hockey World Championship with victory

Slovakia's ice hockey team gave a solid performance in its first Group A match at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, defeating Belarus 5-2 in the Latvian capital Riga on Friday

The Slovaks soon to grab the lead 3-0 in the first period, but allowed the final period to turn into a drama after the Belarusians rekindled their efforts with two quick goals.

Slovak forward Kristian Pospisil opened the scoring in the 4th minute with his first goal for the national team. He added another slap-shot goal later in the period on a powerplay, and when Peter Cehlarik converted from yet another powerplay, Slovakia was comfortably leading 3-0, leading to 21-year-old Belarusian goalie Konstantin Shostak being substituted.

Five minutes into the third period, Marek Hrivik beat substitute Belarusian goalie Danny Taylor after a fast break to stretch the lead to 4-0 and the match seemed decided. But the Belarusians managed to make things interesting again by scoring two goals in quick succession in five minutes before the end.

After scoring the second goal for Belarus, New Jersey Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich had a great opportunity to cut the deficit to just one goal with only a minute left to play, but he failed to capitalize on his penalty shot after Slovakia captain Marek Daloga was penalized for throwing his broken stick toward the puck.

Belarus pulled its goalie in the final moments, making their all-or-nothing powerplay all the more threatening, but Slovakia's goalie Branislav Konrad kept his cool and Cehlarik even managed to score an empty-netter for his second goal of the night, making the final score 5-2.

"We made a couple of mistakes in the final stretch and eased off of our active approach. That cannot happen again, we have to play hard for the entire duration of the match. But we have succeeded in our introductory match and that is the most important thing at the moment," said Slovakia assistant coach Jan Pardavy after the victory.