Slovakia Football Coach Contracts Covid-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:21 PM

Slovakia football coach contracts Covid-19

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Slovakia's football team coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for Covid-19, the Slovak Football Association said on Tuesday, bringing the number of infected players and technical staff to nine.

"All those infected were isolated and entered the mandatory ten-day quarantine," SFZ said in a statement on its website.

Hapal, players Milan Skriniar and Jaroslav Mihalik, the team's spokesperson and five technical staff have all tested positive.

The team is preparing for a Nations League match against Israel on Wednesday in Trnava.

"All members of the team comply with all hygiene measures as ordered by the Public Health Office of the Slovak Republic, but also UEFA," SFZ said.

