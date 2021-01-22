UrduPoint.com
Slovakia In Talks With IIHF To Host Hockey World Championship

Fri 22nd January 2021

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation began talks on holding the world championship games, initially given to Minsk, in Bratislava, a representative of the federation, Peter Janosik, told Sputnik on Friday

The IIHF announced on Monday that Minsk would not be hosting the 2021 championship, which it was originally supposed to split with Latvia. The status of Latvia will be considered at a separate IIHF session.

According to the Slovak federation, the paperwork and budget are being discussed at the moment, but there are no definitive decisions yet.

