UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Men's Ice Hockey Team Qualifies For Beijing 2022

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:22 PM

Slovakia men's ice hockey team qualifies for Beijing 2022

In a thrilling match-up, Slovakia men's hockey team edged Belarus 2-1 on Sunday to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BRATISLAVA, Aug. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :In a thrilling match-up, Slovakia men's hockey team edged Belarus 2-1 on Sunday to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

It will be the sixth appearance at Winter Olympics for the Slovak team.

After defeating Austria and underdogs Poland, the Slovak team needed to secure at least one point in its final fixture of the tournament against Belarus.

Five minutes into the game, Sergei Sapego's hard foul on Slovakia's young talent Juraj Slafkovsky saw him ejected out of the game and the home team used the subsequent powerplay to score the opening goal by Avangard Omsk forward Peter Cehlarik.

The game turned quite nervous on both sides, resulting in numerous penalties but neither team converted on their man-advantage opportunities.

One minute into the second period, team Belarus tied the game when New Jersey Devils forward Yegor Sharanagovich managed to squeeze the puck under Branislav Konrad's body during a scrimmage in front of the Slovak goalie.

Belarus keeper Dany Taylor was key in his team's effort of staying in the game, saving a solid total of 37 shots. His counterpart Konrad only had to flash his gear 21 times.

The visiting team desperately needed a victory but could not find a way to turn the game around. In the final minutes of the match, Belarus pulled its goalie but Libor Hudacek managed to get ahold of the puck after a face-off, took it towards the center of the ice, and scored a difficult empty-netter to seal Slovakia's 2-1 victory and secure a spot at the Olympics.

Related Topics

Hockey Young Beijing Omsk Austria Belarus Poland Slovakia Sunday Olympics

Recent Stories

Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabu ..

Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabul Rises to 12 - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 milli ..

Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 million metric tons

4 minutes ago
 Opposition leader making efforts to save plundered ..

Opposition leader making efforts to save plundered national wealth: Gill

4 minutes ago
 Two killed, five buried after landslide in India's ..

Two killed, five buried after landslide in India's Uttarakhand

7 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Monday

Chinese shares close mixed Monday

7 minutes ago
 AIOU announces second phase admission schedule for ..

AIOU announces second phase admission schedule for Autumn 21

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.