Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Slovakia swept past Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-final doubles decider on Tuesday to seal a 2-1 victory and set up a title showdown with Italy.

Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova saw off British duo Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson 6-2, 6-2 in the decisive rubber. Slovakia, the 2002 winners, face last year's runners-up Italy in Wednesday's final.

"I cried like a baby but now I'm very calm and ready for tomorrow," said an emotional Mihalikova. "We need one more win, then we can touch the trophy."

Slovakia are into their second final having lifted the trophy the last time against Spain in 2002.

On Monday, Jasmine Paolini's Italy reached a second consecutive BJK Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Iga Swiatek's Poland. Four-time winners Italy last lifted the women's team trophy in 2013.

Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, won the opening singles tie 6-4, 6-4 against Hruncakova to keep four-time runners-up Britain's hopes of a first final in 43 years alive.

But Rebecca Sramkova's comeback from a set down to beat British number one Katie Boulter 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 forced a decisive doubles rubber which Slovakia dominated.

"We are just enjoying every match, we have got nothing to lose, we're just trying to do our best," said Stramkova.

"I don't think the (doubles) girls have the pressure, I don't have the pressure either, because we're underdogs."

Raducanu opened the first set with a break against Hruncakova, ranked 238th in the world, 180 places beneath her.

The Briton led 5-2 with another break in the fifth game before Hruncakova found her footing.

The Slovakian saved a set point, breaking back for 5-3 and then consolidating as Raducanu wobbled but then closed out comfortably on her serve.

Sidelined with a foot injury since mid-September until this week, the 22-year-old at times struggled with her opponent's power but was otherwise superior.

- 'Tough battle' -

Raducanu broke in the fifth and seventh games to serve for the set but could not polish it off at the first opportunity as Hruncakova resisted.

She eventually sealed her victory with a strong serve which the Slovakian could not return.

"Every match is extremely challenging and as the tournament progresses more and more, I think today was a really really tough battle," said Raducanu, who enjoyed strong British support in the arena.

"(She) has a huge ball strike, and despite her rank she plays much above that.

"I was pleased with how I composed myself and served out the sets."

World number 24 Boulter and her 43rd-ranked opponent exchanged breaks at the start of the first set before the Briton took control with another break, which she consolidated for a 3-1 lead.

Boulter secured a double break for a 5-2 advantage and served it out, capitalising on her third set point with an ace.

Sramkova held to love in the first game of a far stronger second set for the Slovakian, in which she secured three breaks to Boulter's two.

It was the first set the British had dropped in Malaga. Another was to follow with Sramkova converting her second match point as Boulter sent a backhand wide.