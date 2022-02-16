UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Stun USA In Olympic Hockey After Last-minute Goal

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2022 | 01:24 PM

Slovakia stun USA in Olympic hockey after last-minute goal

Slovakia stunned the United States with a tying goal in the final minute of regulation before winning 3-2 in a shootout to eliminate the Americans in the Beijing Olympic ice hockey quarterfinals on Wednesday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Slovakia stunned the United States with a tying goal in the final minute of regulation before winning 3-2 in a shootout to eliminate the Americans in the Beijing Olympic ice hockey quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The United States were 44 seconds from sending Slovakia home when captain Marek Hrivik scored to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Slovakia scored the only goal in the final penalty shootout.

USA captain Andy Miele had one last shot but his effort was smothered by Slovak netminder Patrik Rybar.

Slovakia's big 17-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky, who has emerged as one of the stars of the tournament, opened the scoring midway through the first period, giving him five goals in Beijing to lead all players.

The US took back the lead early in the second and held it until Hrivik's late goal.

The pandemic-driven decision by the National Hockey League, the world's top pro league, to keep its superstars away from Beijing has deprived the Olympics of a best-on-best competition.

The NHL absence has particularly weakened the USA and Canada, forcing them to assemble collections of ageing veterans and NHL-bound youngsters who had little time to prepare together.

Still, the United States -- the youngest squad in Beijing -- went 3-0 in group play thanks largely to its speed on the ice, but had their hands full in a scrappy game against the opportunistic Slovaks.

The other quarterfinals on Wednesday are the defending champion Russians versus Denmark, Finland versus Switzerland and Canada against Sweden.

Related Topics

USA Hockey World Canada Beijing Lead United States Slovakia Switzerland Sweden Finland Denmark Olympics All From Top

Recent Stories

Accused involved in triple murder case arrested

Accused involved in triple murder case arrested

1 minute ago
 Transporters reject increase in POL prices

Transporters reject increase in POL prices

25 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Guatemala - Natio ..

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Guatemala - National Institute for Seismology

1 minute ago
 US Exacerbation of War Threat Affects Economy of U ..

US Exacerbation of War Threat Affects Economy of Ukraine - Chinese Foreign Minis ..

12 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts o ..

Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Met office

13 minutes ago
 China govt to help run coal power plants at full c ..

China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>