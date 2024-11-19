Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis

Rebecca Sramkova defeated Katie Boulter 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to pull Slovakia level at 1-1 with Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals on Tuesday

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Rebecca Sramkova defeated Katie Boulter 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to pull Slovakia level at 1-1 with Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu sent Britain ahead with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Viktoria Hruncakova but Sramkova's comeback from a set down forced a decisive doubles rubber.

British duo Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson will face Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova in the doubles decider.

Four-time runners up Britain and 2002 winners Slovakia are vying to face Italy in Wednesday's final.

Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, opened the first set with a break against Hruncakova, ranked 238th in the world, 180 places beneath her.

The Briton opened up a 5-2 lead with another break in the fifth game before Hruncakova found her footing.

The Slovakian saved a set point, breaking back for 5-3 and then consolidating as Raducanu wobbled but then closed out comfortably on her serve.

Sidelined with a foot injury since mid-September until this week, the 22-year-old at times struggled with her opponent's power but was otherwise superior.

Raducanu broke in the fifth and seventh games to serve for the set but could not polish it off at the first opportunity as Hruncakova resisted.

She eventually sealed her victory with a strong serve which the Slovakian could not return.

"Every match is extremely challenging and as the tournament progresses more and more, I think today was a really really tough battle," said Raducanu, who enjoyed strong British support in the arena.

"(She) has a huge ball strike, and despite her rank she plays much above that.

"I was pleased with how I composed myself and served out the sets."

World number 24 Boulter and her 43rd-ranked opponent exchanged breaks at the start of the first set before the Briton took control with another break, which she consolidated for a 3-1 lead.

Boulter secured a double break for a 5-2 advantage and served it out, capitalising on her third set point with an ace.

Sramkova held to love in the first game of a far stronger second set for the Slovakian, in which she secured three breaks to Boulter's two.

It was the first set Great Britain had dropped in Malaga, as they aimed to reach the final for the first time since 1981.

Another was to follow with Sramkova converting her second match point as Boulter sent a backhand wide.

"I think I was just moving better, running (after the first set)," said Sramkova.

"We are just enjoying every match, we have got nothing to lose, we're just trying to do our best... "I don't think the (doubles) girls have the pressure, I don't have the pressure either, because we're underdogs."

Jasmine Paolini's Italy defeated Poland and Iga Swiatek with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.