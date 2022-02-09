Slovakia's Petra Vlhova produced a stunning second leg to win the women's Olympic slalom gold on Wednesday in a race shorn of the misfiring Mikaela Shiffrin

Yanqing, China, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :

Vlhova clocked a combined total of 1min 44.98sec over the two runs to edge Austria's reigning world champion Katharina Liensberger into silver by eight-hundredths of a second, with Switzerland's Wendy Holdener claiming bronze at 0.12sec.