Slovenian Climber Dies At Tahu Rutum Peak In Karakoram Mountain Range

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A Slovenian mountaineer, Janez Svoljak has died during an expedition to climb 6,650 metre Tahu Rutum peak in the Karakoram mountain range, Alpine Club of Pakistan (APC) said on Wednesday.

"The 25-year-old reportedly died in a base camp in the wee hours of Monday (July 15)," Secretary APC Karrar Haidri told APP.

"Svoljak along with his 28-year female colleague Sara Jaklic had left to scale Tahu Rutum some four weeks ago. She has reached back today at Nagar and according to her Svoljak stopped breathing on Monday at around 4:00 am," Muhammad Saleh, the chairman of Nagar Tourism Promotion Committee said.

"Sara said she had been resuscitating him but gave up after half an hour's efforts as Svoljak did not respond," Saleh said.

He said local community as well as Nagar Tourism Committee had offered every sort of help to bring back the dead body.

"Sara has told us that the dead body is carefully covered in a sleeping bag at the camp. Arrangements to bring it back are being made and it may take us at least two to three days to complete the process", Saleh added.

Tahu Rutum is a spectacular Karakoram rock tower towards the junction of Biafo and Hispar Glacier, South East of Kanjut Sar.

