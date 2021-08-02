UrduPoint.com

Slovenian Who Scaled Cupboards Takes Climbing To New Heights In Tokyo

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:04 PM

Slovenian who scaled cupboards takes climbing to new heights in Tokyo

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret loved clambering up trees, cupboards and even doors as a tearaway tot -- now she's targeting gold as sport climbing makes its Olympic debut on Tuesday

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Slovenia's Janja Garnbret loved clambering up trees, cupboards and even doors as a tearaway tot -- now she's targeting gold as sport climbing makes its Olympic debut on Tuesday.

The twice combined world champion starts as the women's favourite in Tokyo, where 20 men and 20 women will compete for the overall titles over three disciplines -- speed, lead and bouldering.

The 22-year-old Garnbret is almost unrivalled in lead climbing, where athletes clip hooks along the face of a 15-metre (50 feet) wall and try to climb as high as they can.

Her parents signed her up to a climbing gym when they found her scaling anything she could as a child. She entered her first competition aged eight.

Now she's in Tokyo ready to compete for the sport's first Olympic gold, and she sounded a warning to her rivals after a training session.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Lead Turkish Lira Women Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

ICCI for taking traders on board before setting up ..

ICCI for taking traders on board before setting up POS devices in business units ..

2 minutes ago
 'PTI victory in AJK elections shows people's confi ..

'PTI victory in AJK elections shows people's confidence in PM'

2 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalties for acquir ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for acquiring pornographic materials inv ..

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Gets Jail Term in Russia for Trying to S ..

Ukrainian Gets Jail Term in Russia for Trying to Smuggle Missile System Homing H ..

2 minutes ago
 Customize your fashion sense with TECNO’s Camon ..

Customize your fashion sense with TECNO’s Camon 17

16 minutes ago
 ‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on ..

‘Why this fuss is all about,” Shoaib Akhtar on BCCI threats to foreign playe ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.