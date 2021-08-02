Slovenian who scaled cupboards takes climbing to new heights in Tokyo

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret loved clambering up trees, cupboards and even doors as a tearaway tot -- now she's targeting gold as sport climbing makes its Olympic debut on Tuesday

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Slovenia's Janja Garnbret loved clambering up trees, cupboards and even doors as a tearaway tot -- now she's targeting gold as sport climbing makes its Olympic debut on Tuesday.

The twice combined world champion starts as the women's favourite in Tokyo, where 20 men and 20 women will compete for the overall titles over three disciplines -- speed, lead and bouldering.

The 22-year-old Garnbret is almost unrivalled in lead climbing, where athletes clip hooks along the face of a 15-metre (50 feet) wall and try to climb as high as they can.

Her parents signed her up to a climbing gym when they found her scaling anything she could as a child. She entered her first competition aged eight.

Now she's in Tokyo ready to compete for the sport's first Olympic gold, and she sounded a warning to her rivals after a training session.