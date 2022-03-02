Jan Polanc won the Trofeo Laigueglia on Wednesday after bursting through just as another trio looked to be battling for victory on the Italian Riviera

UAE rider Polanc charged across the line after rejoining the leading group of Alessandro Covi, Juan Ayuso and Lorenzo Rota with the race in its final kilometre.

The 29-year-old ended up winning comfortably ahead of teammates Covi and Ayuso in an impressive display of power.

Gazprom-RusVelo were removed from the race at the last minute following the cycling governing body UCI's decision on Monday night to ban Russian and Belarusian teams from all international cycling events.

Individual athletes racing for professional teams elsewhere are exempt from the suspension.