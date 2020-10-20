UrduPoint.com
Slovenia's Tratnik Wins Giro D'Italia 16th Stage

Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:04 PM

Slovenia's Tratnik wins Giro d'Italia 16th stage

Slovenia's Jan Tratnik soloed to victory in Tuesday's 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia

San Daniele del Friuli , Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Slovenia's Jan Tratnik soloed to victory in Tuesday's 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia.

The 30-year-old Bahrain McLaren rider crossed the line alone ahead of Australian Ben O'Connor after the 225km run from Udine, on the border with Slovenia.

