San Daniele del Friuli , Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Slovenia's Jan Tratnik soloed to victory in Tuesday's 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia.

The 30-year-old Bahrain McLaren rider crossed the line alone ahead of Australian Ben O'Connor after the 225km run from Udine, on the border with Slovenia.