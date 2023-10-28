‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his rehab journey

(@Abdulla99267510)

The pacer says his rehab is going well and now he is feeling better, fitter and stronger.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2023) Pacer Naseem Shah has shared video of his rehab journey, saying that he is now feeling better, fitter and stronger.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Naseem Shah shared his video with a message, “Slowly but surely… Alhamdulillah for everything.

My rehab is going well, working with Dr. Imtiaz & his incredible team. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country.

The road is tough, lonely & endless but with your duas I already feel better, fitter & stronger by the day. See you soon,”.

Pakistan's young pace sensation, Naseem Shah, recently underwent a successful shoulder surgery to address an injury that had already sidelined him from the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, set to kick off in India.

Following the surgical procedure, medical advice for Naseem Shah dictates a period of rest and rehabilitation spanning four to six weeks before he can contemplate a return to the bowling crease.

Regrettably, Naseem Shah is expected to remain absent from the cricketing scene for a minimum of three to four months as he recuperates from his shoulder ailment.

The injury occurred during Pakistan's second game against India at the Asia Cup 2023 last month, specifically in the 46th over. Naseem Shah had to exit the field on the reserve day designated for that match. Subsequently, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) issued a press release officially announcing his withdrawal from the remainder of the tournament.

It is worth noting that Naseem Shah's injury pertains to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder and is unrelated to any previous shoulder issues.

To compensate for Naseem Shah's absence, Pakistan has brought in pacer Hasan Ali, who last played an ODI match for the national team in 2022 against West Indies in Multan, to join the squad for the ICC World Cup.