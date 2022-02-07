Small number of Australian players may pull out of Pakistan tour.

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pat Cummins, the Australian Test captain, says that every player is relatively feeling comfortable about the upcoming tour but if anyone wants to pull out it is okay and they will support him

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2022) A small number of players would pull out of the tour of Pakistan owing to safety concerns despite clear assurance about the situation, Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed first tour to Pakistan since 1998 . The Australian team would play three tests, three ODIs and a T20I match against Pakistan.

However, some of the players are still concerned about their safety despite complete clearance.

ACA Chief Executive Todd Greenberg has said that some of the players might pull out.

Talking to SEN, Greenberg said that there is something anxiety about touring and that's perfectly natural given an Australian cricket team hasn't toured Pakistan for almost 25 years. Greenberg said that he thought they would have a very full squad that would go.

He said they might have one or two players that would not be comfortable despite all of the advice and guidance that would provide and that's okay.

He said that along with Cricket Australia, they would need to respect those players and give them our full support if they decide not to make this tour.

Pat Cummins, Test captain, had also stated that he would fully support anyone who opted not to travel.

He said that a number of players are still interested in getting more information and but everyone was feeling relatively comfortable about touring Pakistan. He made it clear that if anyone did not want to visit tour it was okay. He said that they would back them for sure if they did not want to be part of the tour.

According to the reports, the Australian squad is likely to be named on Tuesday and Greenberg said that Pakistan tour was an important moment for the international cricket.

CA had sent a security delegation to Pakistan last year in December along with government officials to observe whether it was safe for Australia to tour. The delegation gave assurance for tour to Pakistan.