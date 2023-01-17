UrduPoint.com

Small Stadiums, High Temperatures: What Ronaldo Can Expect In Saudi

Muhammad Rameez Published January 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :After lighting up football's biggest stages, Cristiano Ronaldo faces a very different reality in Saudi Arabia with smaller stadiums and less exalted teams -- and some very high temperatures.

Ronaldo, 37, says he's embracing the "challenge" of the Saudi Pro League, a step into the unknown for a player who is more used to Real Madrid's heaving Santiago Bernabeu stadium or the "Theatre of Dreams", Manchester United's Old Trafford.

The transition has been eased by the combined 400 million Euros he'll receive in wages from his new team, Al Nassr, and a separate payment to act as an ambassador for an expected Saudi World Cup bid, according to sources close to the club.

But it will be a big adjustment for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who will soon be running out at modest venues including the 6,000-seat Al Batin Stadium.

After an exhibition appearance against his great rival Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday, Ronaldo will make his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr on Sunday.

The 16-team league will take Ronaldo from Dammam on the Gulf coast to Jeddah on the Red Sea, as well as desert-bound provincial cities such as Majma'ah and Hofuf, a hub for Saudi Arabia's date industry.

