Smart School System holds Annual Day Sports festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Shahid Khan Shinwari, Central Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sports and Culture Wing and former footballer, has said that his services for the promotion and development of sports, and organising events in private and public educational institutions will be forever.

He was addressing as a chief guest at the Smart School Annual Day Sports Festival held here. He said that such kinds of sports festivals should be held in public and private schools, adding that these festivals would provide good opportunities for the students to exhibit their hidden talent in different games.

Shinwari paid tribute to the management committee and the principal of the Smart School System for holding the Annual Day Sports Festival for their students on a regular basis.

He said through such festivals would help students to come up at national and international levels and showcase their prowess. The school festival included events such as gymnastics, tug-of-war, races, football and cricket. The principal of the Smart School System gave assurance to continue such events in the future.