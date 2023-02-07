UrduPoint.com

Smart School System Holds Annual Day Sports Festival

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Smart School System holds Annual Day Sports festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Shahid Khan Shinwari, Central Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sports and Culture Wing and former footballer, has said that his services for the promotion and development of sports, and organising events in private and public educational institutions will be forever.

He was addressing as a chief guest at the Smart School Annual Day Sports Festival held here. He said that such kinds of sports festivals should be held in public and private schools, adding that these festivals would provide good opportunities for the students to exhibit their hidden talent in different games.

Shinwari paid tribute to the management committee and the principal of the Smart School System for holding the Annual Day Sports Festival for their students on a regular basis.

He said through such festivals would help students to come up at national and international levels and showcase their prowess. The school festival included events such as gymnastics, tug-of-war, races, football and cricket. The principal of the Smart School System gave assurance to continue such events in the future.

Related Topics

Cricket Football President Of Pakistan Sports

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of Univer ..

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of University of Khorfakkan

6 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

10 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representativ ..

Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea-Bi ..

10 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Interna ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of International Organizations Departmen ..

13 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian A ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign A ..

13 minutes ago
 Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now av ..

Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now available across Pakistan!

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.