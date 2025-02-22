Smith, Buttler hopeful of winning start in Champions Trophy campaign

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Rival captains Steve Smith and Jos Buttler are hopeful of change of fortunes as the arch-rivals Australia and England start their campaign in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi stadium on Saturday (tomorrow).

Australia and England face off each other in their first in Group B and fourth of the Champions Trophy 2025 fixture at the Gaddafi stadium.

In their respective pre-match press conferences at the Gaddafi stadium here on Friday, the rival captain showed deference to each other’s strengths and expressed the hope of a winning start to the ICC event in Pakistan.

Australia and England did not have the right preparations for the CT 25 in Pakistan as both lost their white-ball series against Sri Lanka and India respectively and are in search of a victory. The win in Saturday’s fixture will place the winner in a better place to make to the last four of the Champions Trophy.

Australia looks a weaker side on the paper as they had to make four changes in the original squad submitted to the ICC for the Champions Trophy 2025 as captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Stark and all-rounder Mitchell March all withdrew due to injury or personal reasons.

The replacements in the bowling department are comparatively inexperienced with Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, and Tanveer Sangha as replacements. Sean Abbott has played mere 26 ODIs so far.

On the other hand, England may boast of an experienced fast-bowling trio of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Saqib Mehmood.

While Australia will like Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Adama Zampa to lead from the front and help change team’s fortunes. England will rely on Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid and Joe Root to get their team ahead in the tournament.

The fans at the Gaddafi stadium Lahore may expect an exhilarating game as the arch-rivals will fight for glory in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood