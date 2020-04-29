UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smith Is 'strange' But A 'genius', Says Stokes

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:17 PM

Smith is 'strange' but a 'genius', says Stokes

England's Ben Stokes has said his Australian rival and IPL teammate Steve Smith is a "genius" as well as "strange" as he hailed the number one Test batsman

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :England's Ben Stokes has said his Australian rival and IPL teammate Steve Smith is a "genius" as well as "strange" as he hailed the number one Test batsman.

"He's still strange to play against and he's still strange to play with. And the best thing about it is that he admits it," Stokes said in a podcast broadcast by their Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

"But I feel to be a genius you have to be a bit strange and you know he's certainly both," Stokes said from Britain.

"Personally, I could not think about cricket in the way that he does when it comes to batting. I could never be like that. Obviously, he's on all the time but that's why he averages 60-plus in Test cricket." The 30-year-old Smith averages over 62 in 73 Tests and improves to 65.11 when playing against arch-rivals England.

Smith was the leading scorer in the 2019 Ashes in England, retained by Australia after the series finished 2-2, with a whopping 774 runs in four matches.

"Even though he plays for Australia, biggest rivals England and Australia, you've just got to hold your hands up sometimes to players like that and go 'yeah you're on a different level when it comes to batting,'" said Stokes, who scored 441 runs in five matches during the series.

"You have to be on a different level with something to be like those guys when it comes to batting."The flamboyant all-rounder also threw his backing behind Test cricket, saying the five-day format is the "pinnacle" for him and there is no room to tinker with it.

The International Cricket Council has floated the idea of four-day Tests to deal with the cluttered cricket Calendar, but the plan met with intense criticism from many within the game.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Indian Premier League 2019 All From Best

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics profit slips on virus, more fa ..

8 minutes ago

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhar ..

4 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares beautiful message with fans

16 minutes ago

Four persons held for selling wheat on exorbitant ..

8 minutes ago

Equities extend gains as lockdowns are eased but d ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) blessing for So ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.