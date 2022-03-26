UrduPoint.com

Smith Ruled Out Of Australia's Limited-overs Matches With Pakistan

March 26, 2022

Smith ruled out of Australia's limited-overs matches with Pakistan

The Australian batter has been ruled out due to discomfort in his previously troubled left elbow.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th , 2022) Steven Smith has been ruled out of Australia's upcoming limited-overs matches with Pakistan due to discomfort in his previously troubled left elbow.

Australia's selectors believe they have enough batting in the squad to cover Smith's absence but have opted to add legspinner Mitchell Swepson to the squad as another bowling option.

Smith will fly home from Pakistan alongside Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and David Warner with all four resting following the 1-0 Test series victory. Glenn Maxwell is also absent from Australia's white-ball squad after getting married last week.

Smith, who became the fastest player to score 8000 Test runs during the Test series, has been managing his elbow over a lengthy period of time and Australia have opted for a cautious approach.

"It's disappointing to miss these matches against Pakistan but after chatting with the medical staff I can see the need to take a break at this time," Smith said.

"I do not regard this as a major issue but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn't become something more significant further down the line."

Smith was not bought in the IPL auction and will get a chance to rest for over two months as Australia's next assignment is a three-format tour of Sri Lanka starting on June 7.

Pakistan-Australia white-ball matches moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Chairman of selectors George Bailey said there was no need to risk Smith in the next four matches given the amount of cricket Australia is set to play from June onwards.

"With the significant amount of cricket to come over the next 18 months, and the fact he has had an issue with the same elbow previously, it is appropriate for Steve to return home at the end of the Test series in Pakistan," Bailey said.

"We have opted not to name a replacement batter as we feel we have options within the existing squad, and Steve's absence offers up additional opportunities to players within the group.

"We are excited because with a T20 World Cup later this year and a 50-over Cricket World Cup in Asia next year, these four matches against a quality Pakistan team are a great chance for players to stake their claims for places in those tournaments.

"We have decided to include Mitchell Swepson in the white ball squad because it will offer us additional options in the bowling department on surfaces that may well assist spinners.

"Mitchell was part of our Twenty20 International squads in both the West Indies and Bangladesh last year, as well as at the T20 World Cup, and having been in Pakistan for the past month he is familiar with conditions. We know if called upon he will do an excellent job."

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia starts on Tuesday with the only T20I to be played on April 5. All four matches have been moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore due to political issues.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

