UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smith Ton Takes Australia To 284 All Out In First Ashes Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first Ashes Test

Steve Smith marked his return to Test cricket with a hundred before Australia were bowled out for 284 on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston on Thursday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Steve Smith marked his return to Test cricket with a hundred before Australia were bowled out for 284 on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The former captain was playing his first match at this level since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Australia were struggling at 17-2 when Smith walked in to bat after current captain Tim Paine won the toss.

And they were in dire straits at 122-8.

But their last two wickets more than doubled the score before Smith was last man out for 144 -- his 24th Test century.

Stuart Broad, who eventually bowled Smith, led England's attack with 5-86 in an innings in which 37-year-old spearhead James Anderson only managed four overs before leaving the field with a calf injury.

Ashes-holders Australia are looking to win their first Test series away to England for 18 years.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Century Scandal Australia Man Anderson South Africa Tim Paine

Recent Stories

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

29 minutes ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

29 minutes ago

UN chief warns about dangerously hot climate; spot ..

31 minutes ago

Azam Khan Swati invites Opposition parties to come ..

31 minutes ago

Sales tax to be recovered only if supplier is regi ..

31 minutes ago

Ijaz Ahmed Shah felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani over fa ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.