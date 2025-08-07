SMS Gymkhana Clinches Asif Mahmood Memorial Cricket Title With Dominant Win
Muhammad Rameez Published August 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) SMS Gymkhana delivered a commanding performance to lift the Asif Mahmood Memorial Junior Inter-Club Cricket Tournament trophy, defeating Abu Rehan Cricket Club by a massive 174 runs in the final held at Eidgah Ground here Thursday.
The tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone One in memory of former first-class cricketer Asif Mahmood, concluded with a well-attended closing ceremony. Chief guest Khalid Nafees, Chairman of the Tournament Committee, praised Asif Mahmood’s enduring contributions to cricket in Karachi, calling him a “pillar of grassroots cricket development.” Zone One Secretary Arif Waheed also paid tribute to the late cricketer’s legacy.
In the final match, SMS Gymkhana batted first and posted a formidable 302 runs in 38.4 overs. Saad Alam scored 81 while Akbar Babar contributed 80 runs. Muhammad Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Abu Rehan CC, taking 4 wickets for 38 runs.
In reply, Abu Rehan Cricket Club struggled under pressure and were bowled out for just 128 in 25.2 overs. Muhammad Ali top-scored with 36, followed by Dr Sameer with 21. SMS Gymkhana’s Akbar Babar turned in a match-winning all-round performance, claiming 4 wickets for only 13 runs and playing a key role in his team’s title win.
The prize distribution ceremony was led by Khalid Nafees and RCAK Coordinator Azam Khan, who handed out trophies and awards to the standout players. Notable attendees included President Zone One Ajmal Naseeb, President Zone VII Mazhar Awan, Secretary Zone Two Nusratullah, along with Wisal Ansari, Tahir Mehmood, Dr. Arif Hafeez, Javed Ali, Ayaz Munshi, and others.
Bashir Abbasi and Zahid Iqbal officiated as umpires for the final, with Shoaib Nasir serving as the official scorer.
