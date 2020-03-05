SN Women Day National Tennis Tournament from March 11

Aimed at promotion of women sports in the country, the Subh-e-Nau Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament would be played here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex from March 11 to 15

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Aimed at promotion of women sports in the country, the Subh-e-Nau Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament would be played here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex from March 11 to 15.

According to Chairperson Subh-e-Nau (SN) Shahida Kausar Farooq the event was being held in connection with World Women Day and was dedicated to all women heroes of the country.

"SN has hosted many exclusive women tennis events in the country and we are hopeful that this will be another successful tournament.

The tournament will encourage new female talent to come forward and take part in tennis events," she said.

Giving details about the tournament, she said the players would take part in six different categories, which include Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Juniors Under-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10.

Mrs Farooq said that the interested players could send their entries to Tournament Director Mahvish Chishtie or Referee Shahzad Akhtar Alvi. The last date for the sending entries would be March 10.