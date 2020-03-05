UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SN Women Day National Tennis Tournament From March 11

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

SN Women Day National Tennis Tournament from March 11

Aimed at promotion of women sports in the country, the Subh-e-Nau Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament would be played here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex from March 11 to 15

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Aimed at promotion of women sports in the country, the Subh-e-Nau Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament would be played here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex from March 11 to 15.

According to Chairperson Subh-e-Nau (SN) Shahida Kausar Farooq the event was being held in connection with World Women Day and was dedicated to all women heroes of the country.

"SN has hosted many exclusive women tennis events in the country and we are hopeful that this will be another successful tournament.

The tournament will encourage new female talent to come forward and take part in tennis events," she said.

Giving details about the tournament, she said the players would take part in six different categories, which include Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Juniors Under-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10.

Mrs Farooq said that the interested players could send their entries to Tournament Director Mahvish Chishtie or Referee Shahzad Akhtar Alvi. The last date for the sending entries would be March 10.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis World Sports March Women Event All From

Recent Stories

Merit, transparency crucial for development of sec ..

13 minutes ago

Putin Hopes Agreements Reached With Erdogan Will H ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Cancels St. Petersburg Economic Forum Amid ..

13 minutes ago

Assad Says Does Not Rule Out Restoring Ties With T ..

16 minutes ago

Current agreement with IMF to be last one: Asad Um ..

16 minutes ago

Top S. Korean Diplomat Ready to Help N. Korea If N ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.