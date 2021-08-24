SNGPL, PAF secure victories after thrilling football matches in PPL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) and Pakistan Airforce (PAF) won their respective matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier League being played at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium here.

In the first match, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) defeated Pakistan Navy by 1-0 goal. SNGPL took 1-0 lead against Pakistan Navy during first half. In the 14th minute of the game, Sada Bahar scored lone goal for SNGPL and players of Navy tried to equalize the score but could not succeed.

Zeeshan Ali and Aleem Sarwar played well for SNGPL while Abdur Rehman, Noman, and Rana Zafaryab remained outstanding for Pakistan Navy.

Referee Adnan Anjum showed yellow card to Sada Bahar for foul playing in the 36th minute of the first half.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines played two matches in the league so far, however SNGPL won one match against Navy by 1-0 and one lost by Lyallpur Club, Faislabad by 3-2 . Pakistan Navy also played two matches and lost the both ,against Muslim Club and SNGPL.

Referee Adnan Anjum supervised the match while assisted Majid Khan and Nadeem Butt. The second match was played between Pakistan Airforce (PAF) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

PAF won the match by 2-1 goals against SSGC. All goals were scored in the first half.

Muhammad Waheed opened the account for SSGC in the 24th minute of the first half and Samad Khan of PAF equalized the match 1-1 in the 32nd minute. The second goal was scored for PAF by Muhammad Majid in the injuries times at the end of the first half.

The match was locked 2-1 at the end of the scheduled times.

Mansoor and Samad Khan showed best performance for Pakistan Airforce during the match while Naveed and Waheed were outstanding for SSGC.

Ali Raza and Muhammad Waleed received yellow card for PAF in the 44th and 47th minutes of the game, respectively while Zainul Abideen of SSGC also got the same in the 37th minutes.

Three Corners were missed by the PAF and similarly , four were wasted by SSGC.

Pakistan Airforce played three matches in the league, two won against Pakistan Army(1-0) and SSGC (2-1) while one was lost against Pakistan WAPDA(2-1). Similarly, SSGC also played three matches and all lost against Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Airforce. Ahmed Rauf supervised the match while assisted by Dilawar Khan and Mehboob Ali.